From the sky to the ground: Exploring public space in Elefsina

[Nicoleta Contouli]

The idea of public space as an interactive field for contemporary society is expected to be explored in Elefsina, west of Athens, in September, when the Hellenic Center for Arts in Public Space / Motus Terrae presents the “State of Em(u)rgence” project as part of the town’s Aeschylia Festival.



The project includes the presentation of in situ creation “ItinaiR” on September 3 and 4, followed by an international conference titled “Public Space as a Field for Cultural Growth” on September 5.



In “ItinaiR,” members of Motus Terrae ask the following question: Does the perfect place exist? The question is answered through a journey taking participants from the sky to the ground through vertical dance, modern circus techniques and 3D screenings, all coming together in a multidisciplinary performance.



Motus Terrae, a nonprofit organization set up in 2008, explores activities in public spaces through site-specific performances, interventions and streets shows, among others, which are complemented by workshops and other events.



The organization has been active in Elefsina since 2009, working closely with the municipality, while in 2015 it founded the town’s Center for Arts in Public Space.



The September events come under the Mixdoor creative umbrella, a project based on a series of collaborations between different art forms and artists from from Hungary, Croatia, Poland, France and Greece.



The Mixdoor creative platform researches the use of outdoor public space and indoor theatrical space through the use of art and technology. Mixdoor’s New Form in Mixdoor Performing Arts project is co-funded by the European Union’s Creative Europe program.



Meanwhile, the Aeschylia Festival, originally established in 1975, got a new lease on life in 2003 through the promotion of local industrial sites which are now used as venues for events. Elefsina is currently a Candidate City for European Capital of Culture 2021.



The festival, which runs to October, also includes screenings of films as well as music and theater performances.

For more information, visit aisxylia.gr.