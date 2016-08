Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos chats with swimmer Spyros Gianniotis, a silver medalist in Rio, during an official reception to honor Greece’s Olympic team at the Presidential Mansion Thursday. The event was marred by controversy after 19-year-old shooter Anna Korakaki, who won two of Greece’s six medals, including one gold, said she had not been invited to the event. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]