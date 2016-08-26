Group Show | Paros | August 30-September 3

The Holland Tunnel Gallery in Parikia, Paros showcases “Metropolis,” a group show bringing together works by 17 Greek and foreign artists. The exhibition runs from August 30 to September 3 and will be open daily from 8 to 11 p.m. A closing party on Saturday, September 3, will include a live jazz performance in the venue’s courtyard. The venue, which was founded in 2000, is the summer extension of Holland Tunnel Gallery Brooklyn, New York.

Holland Tunnel Gallery, Parikia, www.hollandtunnelgallery.com