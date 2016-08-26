A region in flux

The events in Greece’s neighborhood in the past few months, centered on the upheaval in Turkey, point not just to the instability but also the complete fluidity that is prevailing in international relations.



Deal are being overturned, agreements of mutual support are being taken off the table and old grudges and complaints are being brought back to the surface, all together contributing to a rapidly changing political, diplomatic and security landscape in the Middle East and the Southeastern Mediterranean.



Greece is most certainly not in a position to play a part in determining the course of events and this is yet another reason that dictates caution and extremely well thought out movements on its part.



It is obvious that all the constants we took for granted in the region are being challenged and that such times do not allow for long-term planning.