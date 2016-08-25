TV license tender draws harsh criticism from opposition ND

Opposition New Democracy on Thursday launched a full-scale offensive against the leftist-led government over a contentious tender for television licenses, accusing the coalition of leveraging favors through the process and attempting to manipulate the media.

“New Democracy will not acknowledge, legitimize or accept a competition that does not include the participation of the National Broadcasting Council, in direct violation of the Constitution,” the conservative party said in a statement on Thursday.

It also accused State Minister Nikos Pappas – who is supervising the process – of acting in haste, as a decision by the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, on the constitutionality of the tender is still pending.

New Democracy went on to label the competition as an “unprecedented scheme to control the media,” accusing ruling SYRIZA of building “ties to vested interests.”

The party claims that awarding the licenses to the highest bidders rather than on the merit of their broadcasting content and proposals invites corruption, while the limited number of licenses on offer will lead to an oligopoly that undermines fair competition and unbiased reporting.