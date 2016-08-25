Soccer chief to stand trial

An appeals council ruled on Thursday that the president of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), Giorgos Girtzikis – along with five members of its executive board and former members of its board of directors – will stand trial for financial felonies.

The decision followed a recommendation by a prosecutor earlier in the month that the EPO strongman should be held accountable for financial losses incurred by the federation, amounting to around 29 million euros, which it paid out to a company as part of a deal to issue compulsory health cards to professional soccer players which was never fully implemented according to plan.

The council ruling will be delivered to EPO on Monday.

The decision to put the EPO president on trial came as the kickoff of the new season was postponed this month over security concerns.