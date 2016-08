Victor Ibarbo of Panathinaikos (r) vies for the ball with Christian Norgaard of Brondby (l) during their second-leg match at Brondby Stadium, in Brondby, Denmark, in the Europa League playoffs late Thursday. The game ended in a 1-1 draw and the Greek side qualified for the group stage after winning 3-0 in the first leg in Athens. The group-stage draw takes place Friday. [Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA]