Six injured in Chios fire

Authorities on the island of Chios on Friday ordered the evacuation of the village of Sidirounta, after a fire that broke out in a nearby forest area injured at least six, according to early reports. A 64-year-old woman who was seriously injured in the blaze was expected to be transferred to Athens during the day.



Firefighters, volunteers and locals were fighting the blaze which damaged several houses, the fire service said.



The fire was also threatening the villages of Katavasi and Managros.



Meanwhile, two fires that broke out late Thursday in the areas of Aspropyrgos and Menidi, southwest and west of Athens, respectively, were under control on Friday, according to authorities.