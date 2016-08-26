Foreign national arrested in Voula for financial fraud in France

Greek authorities have arrested a 56-year-old foreign national over charges of financial fraud committed in France, it emerged on Friday.

The suspect, who is wanted in France and has been sentenced to six years behind bars, reportedly posed as a potential investor. According to French authorities, he had recently collected 9 million euros from two French businessmen.



The 56-year-old, a national of either Lebanon or Guinea, was detained in Voula, southern Athens, on Wednesday. authorities said.

