Opposition slams gov't over failure to tackle shortage of free preschool places

Up to 37,000 children will be turned away from state-run nursery schools, the conservative opposition has warned while slamming the left-led government for failing to solve the problem of space shortage.



“[Prime Minister Alexis] Tsipras’s promise of social sensibility proved to be false,” New Democracy said in a statement on Friday.



The lingering financial crisis means fewer parents can afford private fees. An increasing number are hoping to place their children at nursery schools run by local authorities and funded by a central government program.