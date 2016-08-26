Council of State nixes suspension of TV license tender

The Council of State on Friday rejected nine requests for the temporary suspension of a contentious television license tender that will see the number of broadcasters in Greece reduced to just four.

The president of the country's highest administrative court, Nikos Sakellariou, refused to order the tender process – which is expected to start next week – suspended pending rulings by the same court on the legality of the procedure and on whether some of the bidders meet the criteria for participation.

The nine requests were filed by seven companies that have been selected for the TV license competition.