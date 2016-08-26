Indian firm said to be eyeing Iraklio airport

Indian airport operator and construction firm GMR Infrastructure is reportedly pondering an offer for the development of an airport in Kasteli, in the Iraklio prefecture of Crete.

The Bengaluru-based company already operates two of India’s busiest airports, in Delhi and Hyderabad, as well the Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines.

India’s Hindustan Times on Friday cited sources as saying that GMR has already sought and received an “experience certificate” from the Indian Aviation Ministry to participate in the tender.