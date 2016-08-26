Majority of property owners under 50,000-euro mark

Seventy-four percent of real estate owners in Greece have property whose taxable value does not exceed 100,000 euros, according to data published on Friday by the Finance Ministry.

More precisely, one in two own property that is valued by tax authorities at 50,000 euros or less, while just 8 percent of real estate owners have property worth between 100,000 and 200,000 euros.

The total taxable value of the properties owned by the two groups has been calculated by the ministry, respectively, at 63.6 billion euros and 132 billion euros.