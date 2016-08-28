Theater of Blood | Athens | August 29

The Athens Open Air Film Festival continues on Monday, August 29, with a screening of Douglas Hickox’s 1973 comedy-horror “Theater of Blood.” Starring Vincent Price, Diana Rigg and Ian Hendry, the movie traces a Shakespearean actor’s revenge on his critics. The screening takes place in the courtyard of the Numismatic Museum, starting at 9.30 p.m. Admission is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis. The Athens Open Air Film Festival runs through September. For more information on the festival’s remaining events, go to www.cinemag.gr/aoaff.

Numismatic Museum, 12 Panepistimiou, tel 210.361.0067, www.nma.gr