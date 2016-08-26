ATHEX ends week on a negative note

The final week of August painted a difficult picture for investors on the Athens Stock Exchange thanks to low trading volumes making even so-called blue chip stocks unattractive.

On Monday the general index strengthened 0.84 percent to 566.01 points. The value of transactions remained low and came to 21.34 million euros.

Positive sentiment prevailed on Tuesday, with the general index gaining 0.33 percent and closing at 567.90 points, although turnover dropped to 17.938 million euros.

A further positive session on Wednesday saw gains of 1.17 percent for the main index. The general index rose a marginal 0.01 percent to 567.94 points. Trading volume came to 26.044 million euros.

The benchmark suffered losses of 0.37 percent and fell to 565.83 points on Thursday.

The negative tone persisted on Friday when the index fell 0.09 percent and transactions did not exceed 25 million euros.

Wednesday’s conclusion of trading for August may prompt foreign funds to restructure their portfolios to mitigate the cumulative impact of Greek stocks’ losses since the start of the year.