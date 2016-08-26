Burglars target churches, homes in Konitsa

Burglars went on a robbing spree of churches and homes in the village of Asimohori in Konitsa, northern Greece, authorities said on Friday.

According to local reports, the suspects broke into the Koimiseos tis Theotokou Church – burgled for a second time in a month – and removed three 19th century icons.

They also tried to force their way into the churches of Aghia Paraskevi and Aghios Nikolaos.

Local reports said they burgled two homes too. Police are conducting an investigation.