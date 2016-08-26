Three arrested for robbing cabbies

A gang that robbed tax drivers in Megara, west of Athens, was broken up Friday by police who arrested three people, aged 18, 20 and 27, and are searching for a 22-year-old accomplice.

The gang, which had been active over the last four months, would get into cabs at taxi stands near hospitals and head to the area of Vlychos, where they would use physical force to rob the drivers of money, phones and other electronic devices.

Police have, so far, linked the suspects to 12 incidents. All were to appear before a prosecutor on Friday.

