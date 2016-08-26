MULTIMEDIA |

 
IN IMAGES

Customs officials confiscate 7.5 kilos of heroin concealed in bus

TAGS: Crime

Customs officials at the Kipoi border crossing in Evros confiscated 7.5 kilos of heroin found concealed in a bus traveling from Turkey, authorities said Friday.

A prosecutor was expected to launch an investigation.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.