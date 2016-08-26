IN IMAGES 22:27 Customs officials confiscate 7.5 kilos of heroin concealed in bus TAGS: Crime Customs officials at the Kipoi border crossing in Evros confiscated 7.5 kilos of heroin found concealed in a bus traveling from Turkey, authorities said Friday. A prosecutor was expected to launch an investigation. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Panathinaikos qualifies to Europa League group stage IN IMAGES Thessaloniki bus company employees on strike IN IMAGES Actors bring ‘Oedipus Rex’ to Syntagma metro station IN IMAGES