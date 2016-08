Police in the town of Rethymno on Crete have arrested a 68-year-old man and two accomplices for allegedly blackmailing a woman, 34, and a man, 38, on two separate occasions with the threat of violence, and extracting a total of 40,000 euros from them.

The main suspect had originally been detained for livestock theft but he was soon linked to the two blackmail cases which took place back in June.