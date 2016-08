Greek soccer champion Olympiakos was drawn Friday to play against Apoel Nicosia, Swiss club Young Boys and Astana of Kazakhstan in Group B of the Europa League group phase.

Crosstown rivals Panathinaikos will face Ajax Amsterdam, Belgium’s Standard Liege and Spanish club Celta Vigo in Group G, while Thessaloniki’s PAOK will meet Fiorentina, Czech side Liberec and Qarabag from Azerbaijan in Group J.