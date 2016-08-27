Suspected migrant smuggler nabbed in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, have arrested a 32-year-old Afghan national who allegedly attempted to smuggle 12 migrants – including four minors – out of the country.

The suspect, who is believed to be a member of a human smuggling ring, faces charges of facilitating the illegal departure of foreign nationals from the country, membership in a criminal gang and illegal entry into Greece.

According to police, the 12 people were heading to Serbia in the hopes of then traveling to central Europe.