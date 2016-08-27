NEWS |

 
NEWS

Suspected migrant smuggler nabbed in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Migration, Crime

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, have arrested a 32-year-old Afghan national who allegedly attempted to smuggle 12 migrants – including four minors – out of the country.

The suspect, who is believed to be a member of a human smuggling ring, faces charges of facilitating the illegal departure of foreign nationals from the country, membership in a criminal gang and illegal entry into Greece.

According to police, the 12 people were heading to Serbia in the hopes of then traveling to central Europe.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.