Stamatis Spanoudakis | Athens | October 1

Composer Stamatis Spanoudakis performs a medley of works inspired by Greece, Byzantium and Orthodoxy at the Herod Atticus Theater on Saturday, October 1. Joining him on stage is an orchestra of string, percussion and electronic instruments, as well as a choir and other vocalists. The concert starts at 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Aghios Nikolaos Autistic Society. Tickets range from 20 to 70 euros (15 to 56 euros for tickets purchased before September 4; 15 euros for students and the unemployed). Tickets are on sale at Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.7234567 www.ticketservices.gr) and the En Plo bookstore (6-10 Harilaou Trikoupi).



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Aeropagitou St, Acropolis