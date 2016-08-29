Pavlopoulos to open international Olympia conference linking antiquity to the present

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos was expected on Monday to open “Ancient Greece and the Modern World,” a three-day international conference exploring links between antiquity and the present in the fields of philosophy, technology and science. The event takes place in Olympia, in the Peloponnese.

European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans and EU's migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos were expected to address delegates on Monday morning.



The conference concludes on Wednesday.

