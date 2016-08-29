NEWS |

 
NEWS

Firemen battle forest fire in Nemea

TAGS: Fires

Firemen were battling a forest fire in the area of Koutsi in Nemea, in the Peloponnese, on Monday.

According to the fire service, 18 firemen, 7 fire engines and 5 water-dropping aircraft were taking part in the efforts, authorities said.

