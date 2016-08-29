NEWS 11:43 Firemen battle forest fire in Nemea TAGS: Fires Firemen were battling a forest fire in the area of Koutsi in Nemea, in the Peloponnese, on Monday. According to the fire service, 18 firemen, 7 fire engines and 5 water-dropping aircraft were taking part in the efforts, authorities said. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Yacht, sailing boat catch fire in Lefkada harbor NEWS More than 300 refugees, migrants arrive on Greek islands NEWS Pavlopoulos to open international Olympia conference linking antiquity to the present NEWS