Tsakalotos to meet Moscovici in Brussels

Greece’s Finance Minister Euclic Tsakalotos, Economy Minister Giorgos Stathakis and Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis were expected to meet with EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici in Brussels on Monday to discuss a new round of negotiations between Greece and its partners and lenders regarding the implementation of prior actions, which will unlock a 2.8 billion euro tranche, as well as a second review of the country’s bailout program.



The meeting’s agenda also included discussions on debt relief, the country’s primary surplus targets as well as non-perfoming loans.



A Euro Working Group meeting was expected to take place tomorrow in view of a Eurogroup meeting scheduled on September 9.



