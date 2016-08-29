Kotzias, Cavusoglu highlight strengthening of bilateral ties

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu met informally on the island of Crete on Sunday to discuss issues regarding Greek-Turkish ties as well as developments in the broader region.



In joint statements released on Monday, Kotzias expressed the Greek people’s “solidarity with the Turkish people who fought off the attempted coup in Turkey.”



Kotzias also noted the two countries would “continue to explore the channels of understanding, dialogue and cooperation that we have in sectors such as economic cooperation, cooperation on transport, the confidence-building measures, and political dialogue."

Cavusoglu thanked the Greek government and the Greek people for their support following the recent attempted coup and called his talks with his Greek counterpart “very constructive." He added that major efforts were being made to strengthen relations between Turkey and Greece even further.



The Turkish foreign minister also referred to the Cyprus issue.



“ I hope that, this time, the two sides in Cyprus capitalize on this opportunity they have, and we, both sides, will give our support,” Cavusoglu said.

