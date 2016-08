The fifth edition of the Urban Picnic Festival will feature film screenings, music performances and picnic gatherings in the port city of Thessaloniki from Thursday, September 1, to Sunday, September 5. Events take place in the Roman Forum (Agora). Admission costs 3 euros. Doors open daily at 6.30 p.m. For more information on events and participation, visit www.urbanpicnic.gr/thessaloniki2016/en.

