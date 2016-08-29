Scarecrows | Santorini | September 9-30

A group of artists from around the world have been invited to explore the theme of scarecrows in a contemporary art exhibition at the Domaine Sigalas winery on the Cycladic island of Santorini from September 9 to 30. The artists are visiting the island as guests of the Domaine Sigalas in order to develop and exhibit their works in the estate’s vineyard. The participating artists are Blind Adam, Jose Angelino, Micol Assael, Costas Gouzelis, Leda Papaconstantinou, Francois Perez, Jorge Peris, Gianni Politi, John Roloff, Nunzio, Andreas Savva, Makis Theofilaktopoulos, Alexandros Tzannis and Diego Valentino.

Domaine Sigalas, Baxes, Oia, tel 22860.71644, www.sigalaswinetasting.com