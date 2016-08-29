Lescott joins AEK Athens

Former England defender Joleon Lescott has joined AEK Athens on a two-year contract, the Greek Super League club announced Monday.

Lescott, 34, last season played for Aston Villa but had not played for the Championship side yet this season. The Greek club did not say whether a transfer fee was paid.

"Certainly I want to win trophies with AEK. I’ve done it in the past and want to continue," said the former Manchester City defender who has 26 England caps.

"It is a great opportunity and challenge for me to be eligible to win titles. I would not be here if I thought it was a risk coming to Greece," Lescott said.

[AFP]