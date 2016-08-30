Opposition at a crossroads

Greece’s conservative New Democracy party has a very important part to play right now. The country needs a strong opposition that is in tune with developments, so it would be a very big mistake for this big center-right party to enter a period of navel-gazing at this juncture.

Another issue the party needs to be especially careful about is the noteworthy lack of a response or reaction to the leftist-led government by certain conservative officials. The damage being done by the coalition in a number of key areas is great and the main opposition party is the only force that can really stand as a bulwark against and stop such destruction.

It is time for everyone in New Democracy to remember that opposition is their current job. That is what is expected from them by citizens who voted for the party in the past and also by many looking for a party that will express their anger.