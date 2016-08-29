Union of Centrists spokesman quits

The spokesman of the Union of Centrists, Yiannis Kallianos, has announced he is leaving the party because of what he described as its indirect support to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“I loathe to be against my principles,” he said in a written statement to party leader Vassilis Leventis, explaining that the party is offering its tacit support to a prime minister that has “ruined the country.”

The Union of Centrists entered Parliament for the time in 2015, winning 3.4 percent of the vote and nine seats.