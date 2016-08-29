German arrested at Thessaloniki airport for murder

A 21-year-old German national was arrested shortly after his flight arrived at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport on Monday on charges of killing his stepfather with a sharp object in Olsberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, hours earlier.

According to reports, the accused booked a ticket for Greece immediately after the murder but German authorities notified their counterparts in Greece and issued a European arrest warrant.

He was scheduled to appear before a prosecutor who would set in motion the legal procedure for his extradition.