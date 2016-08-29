FIFA orders EPO to undo decision

FIFA has ordered that the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) annul a decision earlier this summer to replace the judges of its so-called ethics committee, Costakis Koutsokoumnis, a representative of soccer’s world ruling body, said Monday.

The FIFA official said he expected EPO to retract its decision today, opening the way to the start of the 2016-17 Super League season next month.



“I have a promise that the championship will begin on September 10,” Koutsokoumnis said.

FIFA has also reacted to EPO’s bid to control the committee which is responsible for the selection of referees.

The controversy prompted Alternate Minister for Sports Stavros Kontonis to put back the start of the soccer Super League. His decision was based on recommendations from the Greek police and the state-run committee for combating violence in sports.