Ten arrested over vandalism of tollbooths

Police on Monday arrested 10 suspected members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas over the vandalism of tollbooths on the Athens-Patra highway earlier in the day, authorities said on Tuesday morning.

Two cars carrying 10 people allegedly drove into the Kiato toll station shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, with their passengers then smashing two booths and scattering flyers urging motorists not to pay toll fees.

The cars were stopped on their way back to Athens and the 10 suspects held by police in Corinth, where they will face a prosecutor.

The group, whose name means Rubicon in Greek, posted a declaration on an anarchist website claiming responsibility for the attack. It said that it was in protest at the corrupt relationship between the state and the consortium that is responsible for the highway, which has led to shoddy construction that puts motorists’ lives at risk and a waste of taxpayers’ money.