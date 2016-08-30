Tax system ‘not fair,’ finance alternate admits

The Greek tax system is “not fair or proportionate,” Alternate Finance Ministry Tryfon Alexiadis said in a radio interview on Tuesday, pledging changes to the way Greeks are taxed.

Speaking on Sto Kokkino radio, Alexiadis said “we are trying to make those changes that will render the tax system more just and effective, but we can’t change everything all at once.”

On the subject of a controversial unified property tax, the official said “ENFIA will also be abolished at some point and we need a tax that is fair and proportionate.”

With ENFIA bills starting to come in this week, Alexiadis said he believes that around 92 percent of taxpayers will be required to pay less than last year. He also said that the ministry is working on ways to facilitate the owners of large or multiple properties who are having trouble meeting their obligations.