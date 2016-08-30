State minister calls on ND to acknowledge TV license tender

State Minister Nikos Pappas on Tuesday called on opposition New Democracy to take a public stand recognizing the results of a tender for four broadcasting licenses that began earlier in the day.

Addressing Parliament, Pappas said “New Democracy has a duty to change its position today,” in reference to criticism from the conservative party over the process.

“It is, I think, an insult to the Greek citizen’s intelligence,” he added.

The leftist official said that the tender represents the first time that broadcasting licensing has followed the proper legal channels in Greece, arguing that the government is abiding by a ruling of the Council of State from 2010, whereby the country’s highest administrative court had deemed licensing procedures unconstitutional at the time.

Pappas also accused ND of “identifying with certain very specific and particular interests” in the process, saying this is a “very negative development.”