BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Bank of Cyprus posts Q2 net gains of 6 mln euros

TAGS: Cyprus, Banking

Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus’s largest lender by assets and deposits, posted a second-quarter net profit of 6 million euros compared to 50 million in the first three months of the year on elevated provisions.

The bank said on Tuesday profit before provisions, restructuring and a voluntary retirement scheme came in at 135 million euros, compared to 145 million euros in the first quarter.

In the quarter-on-quarter period, the bank registered a 53 percent increase in its provisions to cover net loan losses.

[Reuters]

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.