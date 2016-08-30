Mother leaves baby for dead in Katerini

Doctors in the northern port city of Thessaloniki were confident on Monday about the health of a baby girl, born on Sunday, who was found dumped by her 26-year-old mother in the ventilation shaft of an apartment building in the nearby town of Katerini.

The woman, an Albanian national, gave birth in her first-floor apartment and placed the baby in the shaft, where she remained for at least 24 hours before her 53-year-old father notified authorities after hearing her crying at 11 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the shaft provides ventilation for the bathrooms of the block but the spot where the infant was found can only be accessed from the first-floor apartments.

According to reports, the baby was wrapped in cloth and had bruises on its legs. The woman, who is expected to face charges of attempting murder, told police that the baby was a financial burden as she already had four other children.