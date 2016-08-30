Leonardo Cremonini | Hydra | September 2-October 30

The Historical Archives – Museum of Hydra presents an exhibition of works by Italian artist Leonardo Cremonini. The show opens on Friday, September 2, and runs through October 30, showcasing 32 works. For three days, from September 2 to 4, the Municipality of Hydra is putting together a tribute to the arts and culinary flavors of Italy in association with the Italian Embassy and Italian Cultural Institute in Athens, and with the cooperation of the island’s film club and Italian restaurants. The exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7.30 to 9.30 p.m. daily.