ATHEX: Moderate rise puts an end to benchmark’s losing streak

The banking sector’s weak performance weighed on the growth trend observed in other blue chips at the Greek bourse on Tuesday, but the benchmark managed to break its three-day losing streak, registering a moderate rise. Stocks were split between winners and losers, while trading volume remained low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 564.37 points, adding 0.48 percent to Monday’s 561.69 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.56 percent to end at 1,500.58 points. Small-caps declined 1.92 percent.

Banks fell 1.17 percent, with the announcement of the first-half results of Alpha and Piraeus not coming until after the end of trading. Piraeus gave up 3.05 percent and National dropped 1.58 percent, but Eurobank rose 1.33 percent.



Lamda Development outperformed, jumping 3.85 percent after announcing its return to profits in H1.

In total 46 stocks posted gains, 47 sustained losses and 16 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 24.6 million euros, up from Monday’s 15.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Exchange climbed 0.04 percent to close at 67.60 points.