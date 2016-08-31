COMMENT |

 

Lawlessness on the rise

COMMENT

Greece’s leftist-led government either cannot or does not want to impose law and order. As shown by the attack on the Athens traffic police chief late Monday, cases of lawlessness are becoming increasingly frequent.

The absence of any strong political will is feeding the insolence of violent elements. The situation will deteriorate unless the government alters its stance.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.