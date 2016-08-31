Lawlessness on the rise

Lawlessness on the riseCOMMENT
Greece’s leftist-led government either cannot or does not want to impose law and order. As shown by the attack on the Athens traffic police chief late Monday, cases of lawlessness are becoming increasingly frequent.
The absence of any strong political will is feeding the insolence of violent elements. The situation will deteriorate unless the government alters its stance.