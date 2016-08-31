NEWS |

 
NEWS

Journalists' union slams tender for TV permits

TAGS: Media, Politics

The Athens Journalists’ Union (ESIEA) has slammed a government auction for four private nationwide TV licenses describing the controversial procedure as a “poorly-staged reality show.”

“The right to information is being sold to the highest bidder,” the union said in a statement late Tuesday adding that the tender will lead to further job losses in the crisis-hit sector.

Leftist officials have portrayed the process launched Tuesday as a bid to streamline Greece’s dysfunctional media landscape. Critics say it is a thinly disguised attempt to control it.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.