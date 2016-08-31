NEWS |

 
Political changeover key to rebooting Greece, ND chief says

Politics

A political changeover is key to turning the country’s fortunes around, conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday during a visit to Nemea, in the Peloponnese.

Pointing at the recent attack on the Athens traffic police chief in downtown Athens, the New Democracy leader also criticised the left-led government for failing to secure public safety.

After holding talks with Nemea Mayor Costas Kalatzis, Mitsotakis met with locals to discuss their problems.

