Political changeover key to rebooting Greece, ND chief says

A political changeover is key to turning the country’s fortunes around, conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday during a visit to Nemea, in the Peloponnese.



Pointing at the recent attack on the Athens traffic police chief in downtown Athens, the New Democracy leader also criticised the left-led government for failing to secure public safety.



After holding talks with Nemea Mayor Costas Kalatzis, Mitsotakis met with locals to discuss their problems.