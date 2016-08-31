Kotzias to attend OSCE meeting in Potsdam

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will travel to Potsdam, Germany, to attend Thursday’s informal OSCE foreign ministers’ meeting to discuss common challenges in the OSCE region.



Talks are expected to focus on possible solutions to the Ukrainian crisis, combating terrorism, migration and arms control.



Kotzias is also expected to attend the informal meeting of EU member states with the Eastern Partner countries in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Saturday.