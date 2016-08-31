Auction for TV licenses unfolding in a 'smooth manner,' gov't says

Greece’s ongoing auction for four nationwide TV licenses is designed to preserve “full transparency and objectivity,” a government spokesperson said Wednesday adding that the process was unfolding in a “smooth manner.”



However, speaking to journalists Olga Gerovasili said that because of the conditions in which the auction process is being held, she could not say when the tender will be completed.



Representatives of the bidders are not allowed to communicate with each other or with the outside world during the process. The use of cell phones is prohibited.



Broadcasters, who have mounted a legal challenge to the auction, say the whole process is an attempt by the SYRIZA-led government to reshape the media landscape in its favor.



