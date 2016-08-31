Coast guard in search and rescue operation off Corfu
Greek coast guard was seeking for a migrant boat off the Ionian island of Corfu following a distress call by a man claiming to be one of the passengers, at 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday, reports said.
Reports said rescuers have so far failed to locate the vessel which, the passenger said, was in danger of sinking.