PM vows ‘responsible’ management of new cultural center.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has sought to allay concerns over plans to transfer to the Greek state a new park, opera and national library built by a leading Greek foundation.



“The state will manage this important space for education, the environment and culture in a responsible manner,” the premier said in a tweet Wednesday following a meeting of representatives from both sides.



The Stavros Niarchos Cultural Centre (SNCC), expected to fully open its doors in mid-2017, occupies 20 hectares near the capital’s southern coast.



Designed by renowned Italian architect Renzo Piano, the 600-million-euro project took eight years to design and build. The foundation has pledged to donate the center to the Greek state.



Critics have voiced concerns that the Greek state will not be able to run a project of this magnitude.



“The challenge for us is to do what it takes so that the project can achieve its full potential,” Tsipras said.