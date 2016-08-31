Restoration of ancient Theater of Eretria under way, regional governor says

Regional Governor of Central Greece Costas Bakoyannis has announced the start of work to restore the ancient Theatre of Eretria, on the southeastern coast of Evia.



“The studies have been approved, the 1-million-euro expenditure has been approved. We are starting,” Bakoyannis said in a message on Facebook.



Restoring the 4th century BC site, he added, will spur economic growth in the area by becoming a popular destination for tourists.