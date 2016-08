Amalia Kavali stars in Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” in a production directed by Io Voulgaraki. The play goes on stage at the Skrow Theater in Pangrati for a series of performances from September 30 to December 4. Shows take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, starting at 9 p.m. Admission costs 12 euros for the general public and 8 euros for students and the unemployed.

Skrow Theater, 5 Archelaou, Pangrati, tel 210.723.5842, www.skrowtheater.com