The City of Athens Choir performs at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens on Saturday, September 3. The evening’s program includes works from operas and operettas as well as Greek songs. The ensemble is led by Stavros Beris and is accompanied by pianist Katerina Karabatsa. The event is set to start at 8 p.m.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission, tel 210.924.3760, www.namuseum.gr